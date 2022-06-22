News Live: Centre provides Z+ security cover to NDA presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway blocked due to shooting stones, landslides
Jammu-Srinagar National Highway blocked due to shooting stones/landslides at several places, also Mughal road blocked due to landslide at Poshana and SSG road blocked at Chini nalla due to landslide: J&K Traffic Police
Bill Cosby found guilty of sexually assaulting minor
Bill Cosby sexually assaulted a teenager at the Playboy Mansion almost 50 years ago, a jury in California finds, in the first civil ruling against the veteran entertainer following dozens of allegations.
Centre provides Z+ security cover to NDA presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu
Fuel price protests in Ecuador turn violent, police use tear gas
(AFP)