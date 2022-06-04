News Live: Two non-locals injured in reported grenade blast in J&K's Shopian
updated: Jun 04 2022, 07:16 ist
07:10
Dynastic parties are huddling against me: PM Modi
07:05
Two non-locals were reportedly injured in a grenade blast in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, news reports suggest.
07:08
One held by NIA in Nimtita station explosion case
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested a person named Isha Khan, a resident of West Bengal, in connection with the bomb explosion at Nimtita railway station in Murshidabad district in 2021.
The case pertains to the explosion at the Nimtita railway station on February 17, 2021, in which 22 persons were injured, including then state minister Jakir Hossain.
