News Live: A fire broke out at a textile mill in Surat last night, no casualties reported

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath planted saplings on the occasion of World Environment Day at Gaushala of Gorakhnath temple complex in Gorakhpur pic.twitter.com/C5qBHHXD60\r\n\u2014 ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 5, 2022
Yogi plants saplings on World Environment Day
Amid Imran Khan's assassination rumours, security agencies on high alert in Islamabad
Gujarat | A fire broke out at a textile mill in the Pandesara area of Surat last night. Fire officer Falgun Kumar said, "15-20 firefighters reached the spot. No casualties have been reported yet."