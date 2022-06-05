News Live: A fire broke out at a textile mill in Surat last night, no casualties reported

  • updated: Jun 05 2022, 09:01 ist
  • 09:01

    Yogi plants saplings on World Environment Day

  • 09:00

    Amid Imran Khan's assassination rumours, security agencies on high alert in Islamabad

  • 08:06

    Gujarat | A fire broke out at a textile mill in the Pandesara area of Surat last night. Fire officer Falgun Kumar said, "15-20 firefighters reached the spot. No casualties have been reported yet."