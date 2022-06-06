News Live: Uttarakhand and MP CMs to visit bus accident site where at least 25 were killed
News Live: Uttarakhand and MP CMs to visit bus accident site where at least 25 were killed
updated: Jun 06 2022, 07:15 ist
Track the latest news and updates from India and across the world with DH. Stay tuned!
07:13
Wheat rises over 4% on global supply woes; corn, soybeans firm
Chicago wheat futures rose more than 4% on Monday, rising for a second session in three as worries over supplies from the Black Sea region and strong demand underpinned prices.
Corn gained 1.7% while soybeans were up nearly 1%.
07:12
Google told to pay Australian politician $515,000 over defamatory YouTube videos
An Australian court ordered Google to pay A$715,000 ($515,000) to a former senior lawmaker on Monday after finding that a YouTube commentator's "relentless, racist, vilificatory, abusive and defamatory campaign" drove him to quit politics prematurely.
The Federal Court found that Alphabet Inc's Google, which owns content-sharing website YouTube, earned thousands of dollars by hosting two videos attacking the deputy premier of Australia's most populous state New South Wales that were viewed nearly 800,000 times between them since being posted in late 2020.
07:11
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will visit the site where a bus carrying 28 pilgrims from Panna district of Madhya Pradesh fell into a gorge near Damta in Uttarkashi district yesterday.
Wheat rises over 4% on global supply woes; corn, soybeans firm
Chicago wheat futures rose more than 4% on Monday, rising for a second session in three as worries over supplies from the Black Sea region and strong demand underpinned prices.
Corn gained 1.7% while soybeans were up nearly 1%.
Google told to pay Australian politician $515,000 over defamatory YouTube videos
An Australian court ordered Google to pay A$715,000 ($515,000) to a former senior lawmaker on Monday after finding that a YouTube commentator's "relentless, racist, vilificatory, abusive and defamatory campaign" drove him to quit politics prematurely.
The Federal Court found that Alphabet Inc's Google, which owns content-sharing website YouTube, earned thousands of dollars by hosting two videos attacking the deputy premier of Australia's most populous state New South Wales that were viewed nearly 800,000 times between them since being posted in late 2020.
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will visit the site where a bus carrying 28 pilgrims from Panna district of Madhya Pradesh fell into a gorge near Damta in Uttarkashi district yesterday.