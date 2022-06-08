News Live: Fire breaks out at Home Ministry in North Block, no casualties
News Live: Fire breaks out at Home Ministry in North Block, no casualties
updated: Jun 08 2022, 07:59 ist
Track the latest news and updates from India and across the world, only with DH. Stay tuned!
07:57
Fire breaks out at Home Ministry in North Block, no casualties
A fire broke out at the first floor of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in North Block.
07:56
PM Modi to lead Yoga Day celebrations from Mysuru; CM Bommai reviews preparations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lead the International Yoga Day celebrations from Mysuru on June 21. He would perform Yoga at the Mysuru Palace premises as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, where as many as 15,000 Yoga enthusiasts are scheduled to join the Prime Minister.
Lok Sabha's privilege committee has summoned chief secretary, DGP and other officials of the Maharashtra government to appear before it on June 15 in connection with a complaint filed by independent MP Navneet Rana alleging "illegal arrest and inhuman treatment meted out to her" by the Mumbai police.
Fire breaks out at Home Ministry in North Block, no casualties
A fire broke out at the first floor of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in North Block.
PM Modi to lead Yoga Day celebrations from Mysuru; CM Bommai reviews preparations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lead the International Yoga Day celebrations from Mysuru on June 21. He would perform Yoga at the Mysuru Palace premises as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, where as many as 15,000 Yoga enthusiasts are scheduled to join the Prime Minister.
Parliamentary panel summons Maharashtra DGP, chief secy on MP Navneet Rana's complaint
Lok Sabha's privilege committee has summoned chief secretary, DGP and other officials of the Maharashtra government to appear before it on June 15 in connection with a complaint filed by independent MP Navneet Rana alleging "illegal arrest and inhuman treatment meted out to her" by the Mumbai police.