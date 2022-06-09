News Live: PM Modi to inaugurate Biotech Startup Expo 2022 today

Track the latest news and updates from India and across the world, only with DH. Stay tuned!
07:59
BSF fires at suspected Pakistani drone along IB in Jammu
The Border Security Force (BSF) opened fire at a suspected Pakistani drone along the International Border (IB) in Jammu district in the early hours of Thursday, forcing it to return, officials said.
They said a massive search operation has been launched to trace any weapon or explosive that it might have dropped.
"A blinking light suspected to be from a drone was observed in Arnia area (along the International Border) about 04:15 hours today," a BSF spokesperson said.
07:39
PM Modi to inaugurate Biotech Startup Expo 2022 today
07:31
WhatsApp has until July to comply with EU consumer law, EU says
Meta's WhatsApp has until July to show that a privacy policy update introduced in January complies with EU consumer law, the European Commission said on Wednesday, in a case prompted by complaints from consumer bodies across Europe.
07:31
UK's PM looks to reset leadership after confidence vote
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Thursday outline plans to tackle Britain's cost-of-living crisis, as he seeks to move on from a damaging series of scandals and a confidence vote called by his own MPs.
07:30
Iran disconnects nuclear site cameras as IAEA censure adopted
Iran said it disconnected some International Atomic Energy Agency cameras monitoring its nuclear sites Wednesday, hours before the UN nuclear watchdog adopted a resolution criticising the Islamic republic for failing to cooperate.
BSF fires at suspected Pakistani drone along IB in Jammu
The Border Security Force (BSF) opened fire at a suspected Pakistani drone along the International Border (IB) in Jammu district in the early hours of Thursday, forcing it to return, officials said.
They said a massive search operation has been launched to trace any weapon or explosive that it might have dropped.
"A blinking light suspected to be from a drone was observed in Arnia area (along the International Border) about 04:15 hours today," a BSF spokesperson said.
PM Modi to inaugurate Biotech Startup Expo 2022 today
WhatsApp has until July to comply with EU consumer law, EU says
Meta's WhatsApp has until July to show that a privacy policy update introduced in January complies with EU consumer law, the European Commission said on Wednesday, in a case prompted by complaints from consumer bodies across Europe.
UK's PM looks to reset leadership after confidence vote
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Thursday outline plans to tackle Britain's cost-of-living crisis, as he seeks to move on from a damaging series of scandals and a confidence vote called by his own MPs.
Iran disconnects nuclear site cameras as IAEA censure adopted
Iran said it disconnected some International Atomic Energy Agency cameras monitoring its nuclear sites Wednesday, hours before the UN nuclear watchdog adopted a resolution criticising the Islamic republic for failing to cooperate.