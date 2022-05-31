News Live: Last dead body recovered from Tara Air plane crash site, says Nepal Army

Canada to to tighten gun laws after US school shooting
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday his government was introducing new legislation to implement a "national freeze" on handgun ownership and prevent people from buying and selling handguns anywhere in the country.
Two local militants were killed in an encounter with security forces on Tuesday in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
The encounter broke out at Rajpora in theAwantiporaarea of Pulwama district late on Monday night after security forces launched an anti-militancy operation, a police official said.
No concern yet that monkeypox will cause pandemic: WHO
The WHO said Monday it was not concerned for now that the spread of monkeypox beyond the African countries where it is typically found could spark a global pandemic.
Oil prices rise after EU bans most Russian oil imports
Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Tuesday after European Union leaders said they had agreed to cut 90% of oil imports from Russia by the end of this year.
Brent crude futures for July, which will expire on Tuesday, gained 63 cents to $122.30 a barrel at 0012 GMT.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were trading at $117.65 a barrel, up $2.58 from Friday's close. There was no settlement on Monday due to a US public holiday.
The ban on Russian oil is expected to tighten a global crude market which has already been facing supply constraints amid post-pandemic demand recovery. - Reuters.