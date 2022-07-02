News Live: Three killed as strong quake rocks southern Iran
News Live: Three killed as strong quake rocks southern Iran
updated: Jul 02 2022, 07:48 ist
07:42
Powerful explosions heard in Ukraine city of Mykolaiv
Powerful explosions were heard in early hours on Saturday the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, mayor Oleksandr Senkevich said in a social media post.
"There are powerful explosions in the city! Stay in shelters!" Senkevich wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
(Reuters)
07:36
Three killed as strong quake rocks southern Iran
At least three people were killed and 19 injured when a strong earthquake shook southern Iran early Saturday, the state news agency IRNA reported.
The 6.0 magnitude quake hit 100 kilometres (60 miles) southwest of the port city of Bandar Abbas in Hormozgan province, the US Geological Survey said.
Three people were killed in Sayeh Khosh village close to the epicentre of the quake, IRNA reported, citing a member of the village Islamic council who said three bodies had been pulled from the rubble.
(AFP)
07:34
Goods train derailed in Rampur
Uttar Pradesh | A goods train derailed near Shahzadpur railway station in Rampur at about 10 last night. Railway's Carriage & Wagon and RPF team reached the spot to carry out the repair work. Further details awaited pic.twitter.com/Syb2R4BewO
Goods train derailed in Rampur