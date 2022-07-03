News Live: PM Modi to address public meeting in Hyderabad today

  • updated: Jul 03 2022, 08:25 ist
  • 08:09

    Single-use plastic seized from shop in Karnataka

  • 08:09

    PM Modi to address public meeting in Hyderabad today

    (ANI)

  • 08:08

    Israeli military shot down 3 unmanned aircraft launched by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah heading toward an area where an Israeli gas platform was recently installed in the Mediterranean Sea

    (PTI)