News Live: Police arrest suspect after gunman kills six at US July 4 parade

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 occurred at around 5:57 am, 215km ESE of Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar islands, today: National Center for Seismology
In a short period of 6 years, we're 3rd largest startup ecosystem in the world. Modi govt has acted as a catalyst for startups rather than a controller through initiatives like NSAC, Fund of Funds, Seed Fund Scheme and others: Union Minister Piyush Goyal
Police arrest suspect after gunman kills six at US July 4 parade
Police arrested a suspect Monday after a massshootingleft six dead at a US Independence Day parade in a wealthy Chicago suburb, casting a dark shadow over the country's most patriotic holiday.
