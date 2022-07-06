News Live: Domestic LPG cylinder prices hiked by Rs 50

Lieutenant General Mohan Subramanian appointed Guterres's new Force Commander of UNMISS
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announces the appointment of Lieutenant General Mohan Subramanian of India as his new Force Commander of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS). pic.twitter.com/yXDTkGUaV1
Police bust scheme to smuggle 'thousands' to UK in boats
Police across several European countries on Tuesday launched a major coordinated crackdown on criminal networks suspected of using small boats to smuggle people into the UK, British and German authorities said.
Officers staged dawn raids in Belgium, Britain, France, the Netherlands and Germany, said police in the northwestern German city of Osnabrueck, considered a hub for the traffickers.
Turkish police teargas Pride march in Ankara, detain 36
Turkish police used teargas and pepper spray to halt an LGBTQ+ Pride march in the capital Ankara on Tuesday, detaining at least 36 people after authorities banned such marches in cities across the country for security reasons.
Droupadi Murmu to meet NDA MPs, MLAs in Assam on Wednesday to seek support for presidential poll
NDA presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu arrived here late on Tuesday night to seek support for the July 18 poll and will meet MPs and legislators of the ruling BJP and its allies the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL).
Kerala Assembly adjourns for the day following opposition Congress-led UDF protest over minister Saji Cheriyan's anti-Constitution remarks.
Pinch to household expenses as LPG cylinder prices hiked—Check rates
In a move that will further pinch households, domestic 14.2 kg LPG cylinder's prices have been hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder starting Wednesday.
Domestic LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 1,053 in Delhi.
The price of the 5-kg domestic cylinder has been increased by Rs 18/cylinder. Meanwhile the rates of 19-kg commercial cylinders have been cut by Rs 8.50.
