News Live: One dead in stabbing during Swedish political event

Sydney residents assess flood damage as wild weather eases
Heavy rain that pummelled Sydney over the last five days eased on Thursday as flood-weary residents looked to return to homes to take stock of the damage, some for the third time this year.
An intense low-pressure system formed off Australia's east coast over the weekend has weakened, satellite images showed, but major flooding could continue for several days with rivers and dams already at full capacity even before the latest storm.
5 arrested in Bareilly while transporting cows to Punjab
Five people were arrested Wednesday in Faridpur here while they were allegedly transporting 27 cattle, including cows, in two trucks illegally to Punjab, police said.
All the five arrested persons are residents of Punjab.
One dead in stabbing during Swedish political event
Swedish police said Wednesday that a woman in her 60s had been killed in a daylight stabbing on the island of Gotland, where the country's top politicians are gathered for an annual event.
Just before 2 pm (1200 GMT) in central Visby, which is currently hosting a gathering of the country's political parties, a man attacked a woman with a sharp weapon, according to police.
