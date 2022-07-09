News Live: National flag flies at half-mast as one-day state mourning for former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe
updated: Jul 09 2022, 08:12 ist
08:09
US President Joe Biden visited the Japanese ambassador's residence in Washinton DC following former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe's killing as he penned a goodbye note to offer his condolences to the late PM.
US President Joe Biden visited the Japanese ambassador's residence following former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe's killing as he penned a goodbye note to offer his condolences to the late PM pic.twitter.com/NM5AF01Vgo
National flag flies at half-mast as one-day state mourning for former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe
National flags at Red Fort, Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament fly at half-mast as one-day state mourning is being observed in the country as a mark of respect to former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe who was assassinated yesterday, July 8.
Delhi | National flags at Red Fort, Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament fly at half-mast as one-day state mourning is being observed in the country as a mark of respect to former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe who was assassinated yesterday, July 8 pic.twitter.com/4lwY9PPYn4
South Korea, US, Japan FMs agree to bolster cooperation on North Korea
The top diplomats of South Korea, the US and Japan talked in Indonesia where they agreed to step up cooperation against North Korea's threats and make efforts to resume dialogue with Pyongyang, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
07:33
Spain, Germany start Euro 2022 in style
Spain rebounded from the loss of star midfielder Alexia Putellas by beating Finland 4-1, as Germany also got their Euro 2022 campaign off to a flying start with a 4-0 win over Denmark on Friday.
La Roja had been pre-tournament favourites until the cruciate ligament injury to reigning female Ballon d'Or winner Putellas in training on Tuesday.
07:33
Syria's Assad in first official visit to Aleppo since war
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Friday visited the former rebel bastion of Aleppo, including its historic Old City, for the first time since war broke out 11 years ago.
The visit to Syria's second city and previously the economic capital is highly symbolic as Assad's 2016 victory there -- with crucial military support from Russia -- was a turning point in the war.
