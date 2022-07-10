News Live: IMF hopes for Sri Lanka crisis resolution to allow bailout talks
News Live: IMF hopes for Sri Lanka crisis resolution to allow bailout talks
updated: Jul 10 2022, 09:12 ist
09:10
'We are closely monitoring the ongoing developments in Sri Lanka'
Peter Breuer, IMF Senior Mission Chief for Sri Lanka, and Masahiro Nozaki, IMF Mission Chief for Sri Lanka said in a statement on Sunday.
09:10
IMF hopes for Sri Lanka crisis resolution to allow bailout talks
The IMF has concluded a round of policy-level talks with Prime Minister Wickremesinghe who is also Finance Minister and there were some financial issues to be resolved. At the same time, Central Bank Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe said the monetary programme targets were wrapped up.
09:03
Uttar Pradesh: YouTuber Gaurav Taneja alias 'Flying Beast' granted bail
He had been arrested yesterday under Section 188 after his followers gathered in huge numbers at a metro station in Noida to celebrate his birthday upon his request.
08:07
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Japan on Monday to offer condolences in person over former PM Shinzo Abe's assassination
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Japan on Monday to offer condolences in person over the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe, the State Department said. Blinken, who was in Bangkok on Sunday, will "offer condolences to the Japanese people" in meetings with senior officials in Tokyo, State Department spokesman Ned Price said.
Abe, Japan's longest-serving Prime Minister, was shot during a campaign stop on Friday in an exceedingly rare gun crime in one of the world's safest countries.
Abe built tight relations with the United States, especially in defence, as he tried to shed some of his country's post-war pacifism.
"The alliance between Japan and the United States has been a cornerstone of our foreign policy for decades," Blinken said Saturday after Group of 20 talks in Bali.
"Prime Minister Abe really brought that partnership to new heights. The friendship between the Japanese and American people is likewise unshakable," he said.
"So we're standing with the people of Japan, with the Prime Minister's family, in the aftermath of a truly, truly appalling act of violence."
07:27
Emmy nominations to be revealed as 'Squid Game' eyes history
This year's Emmy contenders will be unveiled Tuesday, with "Squid Game" tipped to become the first non-English-language drama series ever nominated at television's equivalent of the Oscars.
Netflix's dystopian South Korean smash hit is expected to compete with returning heavy hitters such as HBO's "Succession," as TV productions delayed by early-pandemic lockdowns returned to our screens.
07:26
Tamil Nadu farmer sows paddy in the image of Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar
TN | Elangovan, a farmer from Thanjavur's Malaiyappanallur sowed paddy in the image of Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar
" I've been doing organic farming for many years. Thiruvalluvar has written about organic farming&due to that I made it with 2 types of paddy varieties,"he said (09.7) pic.twitter.com/pG9rsJ9nUD
Japanese Encephalitis claims 8 lives, 82 infected in Assam
At least eight people died of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in Assam in the past nine days while 82 were infected, prompting the Health Department to seek authorities to set up District Rapid Response Teams (DRRT) to keep a close watch on the situation.
JE and malaria kill many people in Assam every year, specifically during the monsoon season that usually starts in May and stretches to October.
