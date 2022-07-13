News Live: Sri Lanka President, family flee to Maldives
News Live: Sri Lanka President, family flee to Maldives
updated: Jul 13 2022, 09:16 ist
Track news and updates from India and across the world, only with DH.
09:12
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on 'Guru Purnima' and described it as a day to express gratitude to all exemplary teachers who have inspired and mentored humankind.
Greetings on the sacred occasion of Ashadha Purnima. We recall the noble teachings of Lord Buddha and reiterate our commitment to realise his enlightened vision of a just and compassionate society. pic.twitter.com/tvB99Rp460
Manipur schools closed till July 24 amid Covid-19 surge
The Manipur government has ordered closure of all schools till next week due to the recent surge in coronavirus cases. In an official order issued on Tuesday, Schools Education Commissioner H Gyan Prakash said the test positivity ratio was over 15 per cent in the state. All schools – government, state-aided, private schools affiliated to other boards -- will be closed with immediate effect till July 24 in public interest, the order stated. Many schools were scheduled to reopen after the summer vacation on July 16, it said. Chief Minister N Biren Singh had said earlier that the government would discuss the safety of the health for the children below 12 years as there was no effective Covid-19 vaccine for them in the prevailing situation in Manipur.
08:29
Gujarat | Severe water-logging in several parts of Ahmedabad due to continuous heavy rainfall in the region
08:27
India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant met & interacted with G 20 Sherpas of Indonesia Dian Djani, Republic of Korea's Choi Jong-hyun, UK's Jonathan Black & European Union's Bjoern Seibert at the G 20 Sherpa meeting in Indonesia
At the G 20 Sherpa meeting in Indonesia, it was a pleasure to meet and interact with G 20 Sherpa’s of Indonesia - Dr Dian Djani, Republic of Korea - Mr Choi Jong-hyun , UK - Mr Jonathan Black & Europeon Union - Mr Bjoern Seibert pic.twitter.com/gmQuCynmDF
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on 'Guru Purnima' and described it as a day to express gratitude to all exemplary teachers who have inspired and mentored humankind.
Manipur schools closed till July 24 amid Covid-19 surge
The Manipur government has ordered closure of all schools till next week due to the recent surge in coronavirus cases. In an official order issued on Tuesday, Schools Education Commissioner H Gyan Prakash said the test positivity ratio was over 15 per cent in the state. All schools – government, state-aided, private schools affiliated to other boards -- will be closed with immediate effect till July 24 in public interest, the order stated. Many schools were scheduled to reopen after the summer vacation on July 16, it said. Chief Minister N Biren Singh had said earlier that the government would discuss the safety of the health for the children below 12 years as there was no effective Covid-19 vaccine for them in the prevailing situation in Manipur.
Gujarat | Severe water-logging in several parts of Ahmedabad due to continuous heavy rainfall in the region
India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant met & interacted with G 20 Sherpas of Indonesia Dian Djani, Republic of Korea's Choi Jong-hyun, UK's Jonathan Black & European Union's Bjoern Seibert at the G 20 Sherpa meeting in Indonesia
Air Force aircraft was provided for President, First Lady, and two Security Officers to fly to Maldives, following a request by the existing Government - Sri Lanka Air Force