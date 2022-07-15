News Live: China's economy contracts in Q2, global risks darken outlook
updated: Jul 15 2022, 08:49 ist
08:49
Ivana Trump, former wife of Donald Trump, passes away at 73
Ivana Trump, the glamorous Czech American businesswoman whose high-profile marriage to Donald Trump in the 1980s established them as one of the era’s quintessential New York power couples, died Thursday at her home in Manhattan. She was 73.
Donald Trump announced her death in a statement on Truth Social, the conservative social media platform he founded.
08:13
China says economic growth plunged to 0.4% in latest quarter
China says economic growth plunged to 0.4 per cent in latest quarter during COVID-19 shutdown but "stable recovery" is underway.
08:12
Doctor informed state of 10-year-old girl’s abortion
A lawyer for the Indiana obstetrician who has drawn national attention for providing abortion care to a 10-year-old rape victim said on Thursday that the doctor had taken “every appropriate and proper action” in the case — including filing necessary forms to report the abortion with state authorities, contrary to the assertions of Indiana’s attorney general.
