News Live: Margaret Alva to file nomination for vice presidential election today

  • updated: Jul 19 2022, 09:26 ist
  • 09:26

    Margaret Alva to file nomination for vice presidential election today

  • 09:25

    Rupee falls 7 paise to all-time low of 80.05 against US dollar in early trade

  • 08:54

    Centre to hold all-party meeting over Sri Lankan crisis today

  • 08:53

    Rishi Sunak bags more votes to extend lead in UK PM race

  • 07:41

    Kerala Police register case against friskers who forced girls to remove undergarments in NEET exam

    Police in Kerala on Tuesday registered a case in connection with an alleged incident, where young women and girls who appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, were asked to remove undergarments to be allowed to write the exam in Kollam district. (PTI)