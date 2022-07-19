News Live: Margaret Alva to file nomination for vice presidential election today
News Live: Margaret Alva to file nomination for vice presidential election today
updated: Jul 19 2022, 09:26 ist
09:26
Margaret Alva to file nomination for vice presidential election today
09:25
Rupee falls 7 paise to all-time low of 80.05 against US dollar in early trade
08:54
Centre to hold all-party meeting over Sri Lankan crisis today
08:53
Rishi Sunak bags more votes to extend lead in UK PM race
07:41
Kerala Police register case against friskers who forced girls to remove undergarments in NEET exam
Police in Kerala on Tuesday registered a case in connection with an alleged incident, where young women and girls who appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, were asked to remove undergarments to be allowed to write the exam in Kollam district. (PTI)
