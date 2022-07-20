News Live: India cuts windfall tax on diesel, aviation fuel shipments
updated: Jul 20 2022, 08:11 ist
08:11
Tamil Nadu student death: NIA carry out searches
Tamil Nadu | National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out searches since morning today at Tiruchirappalli special camp where foreigners with criminal records are lodged: NIA pic.twitter.com/Bwbm1yxyWU
Yellow alert issued for Delhi today
India cuts windfall tax on diesel, aviation fuel shipments
India has cut a windfall tax on diesel and aviation fuel shipments by 2 rupees a liter, according to a government notification.
New Delhi also cut the tax on domestically produced crude to 17,000 rupees a tonne, effective July 20.
On July 1, India had imposed the windfall tax on oil producers and refiners who boosted product exports to gain from higher overseas margins. (Reuters)