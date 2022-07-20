News Live: India cuts windfall tax on diesel, aviation fuel shipments

  • updated: Jul 20 2022, 08:11 ist
  • 08:11

    Tamil Nadu student death: NIA carry out searches

  • 08:10

    Yellow alert issued for Delhi today

  • 07:27

    India cuts windfall tax on diesel, aviation fuel shipments

    India has cut a windfall tax on diesel and aviation fuel shipments by 2 rupees a liter, according to a government notification.

    New Delhi also cut the tax on domestically produced crude to 17,000 rupees a tonne, effective July 20.

    On July 1, India had imposed the windfall tax on oil producers and refiners who boosted product exports to gain from higher overseas margins. (Reuters)