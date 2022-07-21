News Live: Prime accused in Haryana DSP murder case arrested
News Live: Prime accused in Haryana DSP murder case arrested
updated: Jul 21 2022, 08:56 ist
08:55
Prime accused in Haryana DSP murder case arrested
Nuh, Haryana | Prime accused arrested. We had raided about 30 locations to nab him...he was repeatedly changing his locations...We'll apply for his police remand & probe him accordingly: SP Varun Singla on the arrest in connection with the killing of Taoru DSP Surender Singh pic.twitter.com/ffSFFnCelR
Microsoft Corp said on Thursday it was investigating an outage where users were unable to access Microsoft Teams or leverage any features on the app.
Microsoft's Teams app was down for more than 3,000 users, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
08:11
Tesla profit tops target; Musk sees no demand problem
Tesla Inc on Wednesday reported a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly profit as a string of price increases on its electric vehicles (EVs) helped offset production challenges caused by Covid-19 lockdowns in China.
Chief Financial Officer Zachary Kirkhorn said Tesla was still pushing to reach 50 per centgrowth in deliveries this year, adding that while the target had become more difficult, "it remains possible with strong execution." (Reuters)
07:42
Javelin thrower Annu Rani qualifies for second straight World C'ships finals
A last attempt throw of 59.60m, though well below her season's best, ensured javelin thrower Annu Rani qualify for her second consecutive finals in the World Championships. (PTI)
