News Live: Two killed, seven injured in shooting at Los Angeles park
updated: Jul 25 2022, 09:13 ist
09:00
BSF sub-inspector shoots himself dead at Jammu border post: Officials
08:53
2 killed, 7 injured at Los Angeles park shooting
At least seven people have been injured after gunfire erupted at a Los Angeles park where a car show was being held. Officials say two of the gunshot victims at Peck Park in LA’s San Pedro neighbourhood were in critical condition: The Associated Press
08:50
President-elect Droupadi Murmu pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat
07:04
Multi-format cricketers could be on way out, warns Quinton de Kock
Quinton de Kock believes it will become increasingly difficult for leading cricketers to play all three main formats, although he remains confident about the future for one-day internationals.
China's population expected to start to shrink before 2025
China's population has slowed significantly and is expected to start to shrink ahead of 2025, the state backed Global Times reported, citing a senior health official.
