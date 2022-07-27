News Live: Suspected case of Monkeypox that was reported in Telangana tests negative
News Live: Suspected case of Monkeypox that was reported in Telangana tests negative
updated: Jul 27 2022, 10:12 ist
10:07
The suspected case of Monkeypox that was reported in Telangana on July 24 has tested negative: Sources
09:39
ITBP troops wave the 'Tiranga' at 12,000 feet in view of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'
Ladakh | ITBP troops wave the 'Tiranga' at 12,000 feet in view of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, urging all the citizens to hoist the flag at their homes from 13 to 15 August to mark the 75th year of Independence. pic.twitter.com/f08Jdw1800
SSC scam: TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya summoned by ED today
Security deployed outside AICC headquarters ahead of Sonia Gandhi's questioning
Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulates CRPF personnel on the 83rd Raising Day
Twitter to hold shareholder vote on Elon Musk's offer in September
Twitter on Tuesday urged shareholders to endorse the $44 billion deal Elon Musk made to buy the online podium, setting a vote on the merger for September 13.
Hospital in Philippine town of Arba evacuated after partial collapse following quake, no casualties reported
Holiday declared in Jodhpur amid heavy rains and waterlogging