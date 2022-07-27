News Live: Suspected case of Monkeypox that was reported in Telangana tests negative

  • updated: Jul 27 2022, 10:12 ist
Track latest news and updates from India and across the world, only with DH.
  • 10:07

    The suspected case of Monkeypox that was reported in Telangana on July 24 has tested negative: Sources

  • 09:39

    ITBP troops wave the 'Tiranga' at 12,000 feet in view of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'

  • 09:39

    SSC scam: TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya summoned by ED today

    TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya leaves from his residence in Kolkata. He has been summoned by the ED, in connection with the SSC Teacher Recruitment scam.
  • 09:07

    Security deployed outside AICC headquarters ahead of Sonia Gandhi's questioning

    Security deployed outside AICC headquarters in Delhi. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will appear before the ED for the third day today, in connection with the National Herald case.
  • 08:36

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulates CRPF personnel on the 83rd Raising Day

  • 07:15

    Twitter to hold shareholder vote on Elon Musk's offer in September

    Twitter on Tuesday urged shareholders to endorse the $44 billion deal Elon Musk made to buy the online podium, setting a vote on the merger for September 13.

    Read more

  • 07:13

    Hospital in Philippine town of Arba evacuated after partial collapse following quake, no casualties reported

  • 07:10

    Holiday declared in Jodhpur amid heavy rains and waterlogging