News Live: UP bypoll results show Samajwadi Party incapable of beating BJP, says Asaduddin Owaisi
News Live: UP bypoll results show Samajwadi Party incapable of beating BJP, says Asaduddin Owaisi
updated: Jun 27 2022, 08:24 ist
Track the latest news and updates from India and across the world, only with DH.
08:24
Dollar shelters under recession clouds as investors put safety first
The dollar found support from investors worried about recession and seeking safety to hold just below a two-decade high on Monday, having slipped late last week after downbeat USeconomic data reduced bets on USinterest rate hikes.
While Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher, currency traders were wary of extending Friday's dollar selling because the dollar typically rises in times of uncertainty.(Reuters)
07:16
One seriously injured after house explosion in Birmingham
A house explosion in the Kingstanding area of Birmingham left one person with life-threatening injuries and four others with minor injuries, while also damaging three other houses, the West Midlands region's ambulance service said on Sunday.
The explosion happened at about 8.40 pm local time, the ambulance service said in a statement. - Reuters.
07:15
UP bypoll results show Samajwadi Party incapable of beating BJP, says Asaduddin Owaisi
UP by-poll results show Samajwadi Party is inacapable of defeating BJP, they don't have intellectual honesty. Minority community shouldn't vote for such incompetent parties. Who is responsible for BJP's win, now, whom will they name as B-team, C-team:AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi pic.twitter.com/OSdkdkDWOT
Dollar shelters under recession clouds as investors put safety first
The dollar found support from investors worried about recession and seeking safety to hold just below a two-decade high on Monday, having slipped late last week after downbeat USeconomic data reduced bets on USinterest rate hikes.
While Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher, currency traders were wary of extending Friday's dollar selling because the dollar typically rises in times of uncertainty.(Reuters)
One seriously injured after house explosion in Birmingham
A house explosion in the Kingstanding area of Birmingham left one person with life-threatening injuries and four others with minor injuries, while also damaging three other houses, the West Midlands region's ambulance service said on Sunday.
The explosion happened at about 8.40 pm local time, the ambulance service said in a statement. - Reuters.
UP bypoll results show Samajwadi Party incapable of beating BJP, says Asaduddin Owaisi