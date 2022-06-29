News Live: Centre approves Rs 3,760 crore works for 34 national highways in Gujarat
News Live: Centre approves Rs 3,760 crore works for 34 national highways in Gujarat
updated: Jun 29 2022, 08:09 ist
08:09
The fire was declared to be of medium category and 26 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Fire is now under control. As of now, no casualty has been reported. We also used remote control fire fighting machine to douse the fire: SK Dua, Delhi Fire Service pic.twitter.com/Rui8FONh2d
07:34
Bihar leaders seek strict action in Udaipur killing
Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav, RJD vice president Shivanand Tiwari and other leaders from Bihar condemned the barbaric broad daylight murder of a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur and demanded stringent punishment for the culprits.
Jitan Ram Manjhi, the former CM of Bihar said in a tweet: "The murder incident in Udaipur was extremely painful and shocking. The law of the country should conduct speedy trials against so-called protectors of a particular religion and hang them in middle of a 'chowk' so that other people would not do such a heinous act in the shade of religion."
07:34
Centre approves Rs 3,760 crore works for 34 national highways in Gujarat
Commuting will be easier in Gujarat as works of 34 national highways at a cost of Rs 3,760.64 crore has been approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said the state Roads and Housing Minister Purnesh Modi.
Out of Rs 3,760.64 crore, Rs 2,511.10 crore will be spent on the construction of roads while Rs 1,249.54 crore will be spent on the construction of bridges and other pre-construction activities, the minister elaborated, adding that ROBs/RUBs over railway crossings will also be constructed, so that the state would become a railway crossing free state.
