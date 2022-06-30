News Live: Amarnath Yatra begins amid tight security arrangements

Lucknow HC upholds life term in Syed Modi murder case
Thirty-four years after he was killed, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has affirmed the life imprisonment awarded to a convict Bhagwati Singh a.k.a. Pappu in connection with the murder of national badminton champion Syed Modi in 1988.
The bench said that there was ample evidence on record to show that Syed Modi was killed in firing by the appellant along with another accused by using a firearm.
A vacation bench of Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Saroj Yadav passed the judgment on Wednesday, which it had reserved on March 21, 2022, after completing the hearing of appeal filed by the convict Pappu.
Amarnath Yatra begins, 2,750 pilgrims leaves Nunwan base camp for cave shrine
The annual Amarnath Yatra began on Thursday as a batch of about 2,750 pilgrims left the base camp here for the cave shrine housing the naturally formed ice-lingam in the south Kashmir Himalayas.
The pilgrimage was flagged off by Deputy Commissioner Piyush Singla at the Nunwan base camp in the Anantnag district's Pahalgam.
Read more
Delhi wakes up to sudden rainfall in several parts
Lucknow HC upholds life term in Syed Modi murder case
Thirty-four years after he was killed, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has affirmed the life imprisonment awarded to a convict Bhagwati Singh a.k.a. Pappu in connection with the murder of national badminton champion Syed Modi in 1988.
The bench said that there was ample evidence on record to show that Syed Modi was killed in firing by the appellant along with another accused by using a firearm.
A vacation bench of Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Saroj Yadav passed the judgment on Wednesday, which it had reserved on March 21, 2022, after completing the hearing of appeal filed by the convict Pappu.
Amarnath Yatra begins today amid tight security arrangements.