News Live: Twitter, IRCTC representatives to appear before Parliamentary panel today

Oil prices rose in early trade on Friday on signs of improving fuel demand, though gains were capped as the market awaited clues from the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman on the outlook for rate hikes in a speech later in the day.
Brent crude futures climbed 46 cents, or 0.5%, to $99.80 a barrel at 0051 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures also rose 48 cents, or 0.5%, to $93.00 a barrel. Both slumped about $2 on Thursday.
Despite uncertainty over the pace of rate hikes in the United States to tackle soaring inflation, worries about oil demand destruction eased this week, putting both benchmark oil contracts on track for gains of around 3% for the week. - Reuters.
07:08
Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 hits off Katra in Jammu & Kashmir
An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 occurred 62km ENE of Katra, Jammu & Kashmir, at around 3:28 am today. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/mqgqAaacCP
Twitter, IRCTC representatives to appear before Parliamentary panel today
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has summoned Twitter and IRCTC over the data privacy on Friday.
As per the Lok Sabha, the panel will hear the views of the representatives of Twitter India and IRCTC on citizens' data security and privacy on Friday.
The committee will hear the views of individuals, stakeholders and experts on issues related to digital platforms, technology and gig economy relating to the subject citizens' data security and privacy. - IANS.
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar meets Argentina President Alberto Fernández
