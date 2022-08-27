News Live: Justice U U Lalit to take oath as Chief Justice of India today

US Treasury official concludes India visit with discussions on Ukraine, energy
A US treasury official has concluded his visit to India that included meetings among others with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, with discussions on issues like energy prices and Ukraine.
On August 26, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo met with government officials in New Delhi, including Sitharaman, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister PK Mishra, Ministry of Finance Secretary Ajay Seth, Ministry of External Affairs Secretary Vijay Kwatra, and Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas Secretary Pankaj Jain.
During the meeting, Adeyemo discussed ways that the United States and India could work together to address shared global challenges like food insecurity and high energy prices. He raised that ending Russia's invasion of Ukraine was critical to addressing these issues, the Treasury said in a readout of the meetings. - PTI.
Asia is giving the once-shunned nuclear power industry a second lease on life, thanks to the global energy crisis.
