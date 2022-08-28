News Live: Preparation for Noida twin tower demolition under way; 560 policemen, NDRF team on duty
News Live: Preparation for Noida twin tower demolition under way; 560 policemen, NDRF team on duty
updated: Aug 28 2022, 09:48 ist
09:47
"A green corridor has been established to attend to any emergency situation. Traffic diversion plans are being implemented in the area," Ganesh Prasad Saha, DCP, Traffic told ANI.
09:45
Noida twin towers demolition: Evacuation of adjacent buildings nears completion
The evacuation of two housing societies near the soon-to-be-demolished twin towers of Supertech was nearing completion, officials said Sunday morning. The evacuation of around 5,000 residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village societies was scheduled to be completed by 7 am. Most of the residents have already moved out, many of them last evening itself, police officials overseeing the evacuation exercise said around 7:15 am. "The evacuation is nearing completion," an official said. While the residents, their vehicles and pets had to be moved out by 7 am, private security and other staff will also be removed from the two societies by 1 pm, the officials added. The demolition of the two illegally built towers is scheduled for 2:30 pm.
09:38
Preparation for Noida demolition under way; 560 policemen, NDRF team on duty
Volunteers help vacate stray dogs from the area around Supertech twin towers ahead of the demolition with explosives in compliance with a Supreme Court order, in Noida, Sunday, August28, 2022. Over 3,700 kg of explosives will be used to raze down the nearly 100-metre-tall structures. (PTI Photos)
09:34
Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid reaches Dubai for Asia Cup 2022
Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid has reached Dubai for Asia Cup 2022 and has joined the team in the hotel after testing negative for Covid-19, ANI reported. India will take on Pakistan today evening in Asia Cup 2022.
09:18
Special dust machine installed at demolition site to monitor pollution levels
India records 9,436 new Covid-19 cases
India recorded 9,436 new Covid-19 cases today. The active caseload stood at 86,591.
Preparation under way for Noida twin tower demolition today
Another drug peddler arrested in Sonali Phogat case; total 5 held so far
A drug peddler, identified as Rama Mandrekar, was arrested by Anjuna Police in connection with Sonali Phogat case, taking the total number of arrests in the case to five. (ANI)