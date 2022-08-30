News Live: Shashi Tharoor contemplating running for Congress president post

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is exploring the possibility of running for the post of Congress president though he is yet to take a final call on it, sources said.\r\n\r\nRead more
Shashi Tharoor contemplating running for Congress president post
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is exploring the possibility of running for the post of Congress president though he is yet to take a final call on it, sources said.
Read more
Economist Abhijit Sen passes away at 72
Economist Abhijit Sen, a former Planning Commission member and one of the country's foremost experts on rural economy, died on Monday night. He was 72.
Read more
NASA calls off Moon test flight after engine snag
NASA called off the test flight on Monday of its largest-ever Moon rocket because of a temperature issue with one of the four giant engines.
Read more