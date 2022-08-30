News Live: Shashi Tharoor contemplating running for Congress president post

  • updated: Aug 30 2022, 08:21 ist
  • 08:00

    Shashi Tharoor contemplating running for Congress president post

    Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is exploring the possibility of running for the post of Congress president though he is yet to take a final call on it, sources said.

  • 07:59

    Economist Abhijit Sen passes away at 72

    Economist Abhijit Sen, a former Planning Commission member and one of the country's foremost experts on rural economy, died on Monday night. He was 72.

  • 07:58

    NASA calls off Moon test flight after engine snag

    NASA called off the test flight on Monday of its largest-ever Moon rocket because of a temperature issue with one of the four giant engines.

