News Live: Rahul Gandhi, Congress commence 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari

UP man dies after thrashing, BJP leader and 21 others booked
A local BJP leader and 21 others have been booked after a man died after they allegedly thrashed him at his house, Bhadohi police said.
The police said seven people were detained and additional force deployed in the area to avoid any untoward incident.
An FIR has been registered against BJP leader and Nagar Palika chairman Ashok Kumar Jaiswal over the alleged incident that took place in Rasuliat Khan locality of Katra Bazar on Tuesday night.
Suspect in Canada stabbing spree has died from self-inflicted wounds
A suspect in a weekend stabbing spree in Canada who was apprehended by police on Wednesday has died as a result of self-inflicted injuries, Canada's Global News reported on Wednesday, citing multiple police sources.
Final suspect in Canadian stabbing spree arrested
Myles Sanderson, the second Canadian mass stabbing suspect, has been arrested, reports AFP.
