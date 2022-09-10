News Live: Australian captain Aaron Finch announces ODI retirement
News Live: Australian captain Aaron Finch announces ODI retirement
updated: Sep 10 2022, 09:12 ist
Track latest updates from around the world, only with DH!
08:58
Jharkhand youth set ablaze over tiff
Jharkhand | A youth named Deepak Soni was set ablaze over a scuffle in Garhwa district
Info about setting a youth ablaze by pouring petrol on him after a scuffle has come to light. An investigation is being done: Rajesh Kumar, Inspector, Nagar Untari PS Garhwa (09.9) pic.twitter.com/mFEe0EhcKJ
Gujarat ATS, DRI seize heroin worth Rs 200 crore at Kolkata port
Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in a joint operation have seized 39.5 kg of heroin, worth nearly Rs 200 crore in the international market, from Kolkata.(IANS)
08:13
Australia captain Aaron Finch announces ODI retirement
08:09
Congress enters last day of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Tamil Nadu
Jharkhand youth set ablaze over tiff
Gujarat ATS, DRI seize heroin worth Rs 200 crore at Kolkata port
Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in a joint operation have seized 39.5 kg of heroin, worth nearly Rs 200 crore in the international market, from Kolkata.(IANS)
Australia captain Aaron Finch announces ODI retirement
Congress enters last day of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Tamil Nadu
1 stabbed to death, 4 injured in two seperate cases in Delhi's Mangolpuri
A group of miscreants stabbed three brothers, leaving one dead in OuterDelhi's Mangolpuri on Friday evening.
On the day, the same group also attacked two others, who are said to be associated with someone with whom they have rivalry.
Two seperate cases have been lodged and three persons have been apprehended.