News Live: Australian captain Aaron Finch announces ODI retirement

  • updated: Sep 10 2022, 09:12 ist
  • 08:58

    Jharkhand youth set ablaze over tiff

  • 08:15

    Gujarat ATS, DRI seize heroin worth Rs 200 crore at Kolkata port

    Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in a joint operation have seized 39.5 kg of heroin, worth nearly Rs 200 crore in the international market, from Kolkata.(IANS)

  • 08:13

    Australia captain Aaron Finch announces ODI retirement

  • 08:09

    Congress enters last day of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Tamil Nadu

  • 07:39

    1 stabbed to death, 4 injured in two seperate cases in Delhi's Mangolpuri

    A group of miscreants stabbed three brothers, leaving one dead in OuterDelhi's Mangolpuri on Friday evening.

    On the day, the same group also attacked two others, who are said to be associated with someone with whom they have rivalry.

    Two seperate cases have been lodged and three persons have been apprehended.