News Live: India bans the export of broken rice with effect from today

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history and an icon instantly recognisable to billions of people around the world, died at her Scottish Highland retreat on Thursday. She was 96.
The eldest of her four children, Charles, Prince of Wales, who at 73 was the oldest heir apparent in British history, became king immediately.
07:39
India restricts rice exports, could fuel food inflation
Indiabanned exports of broken rice and imposed a 20 per centduty on exports of various grades of rice on Thursday as the world's biggest exporter of the grain tries to augment supplies and calm local prices after below-average monsoon rainfall curtailed planting.(Reuters)
07:37
Queen Elizabeth II passes away at 96; tributes pour in
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history and an icon instantly recognisable to billions of people around the world, died on Thursday. She was 96. Buckingham Palace announced her death in a short statement, triggering 10 days of national mourning and an outpouring of tributes to her long life and record-breaking reign. Read more
Chinese and Indian troops have started disengaging from the border areas, China's defence ministry said today
Third day of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' under way
Queen Elizabeth II dies, Charles III succeeds
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history and an icon instantly recognisable to billions of people around the world, died at her Scottish Highland retreat on Thursday. She was 96.
The eldest of her four children, Charles, Prince of Wales, who at 73 was the oldest heir apparent in British history, became king immediately.
India restricts rice exports, could fuel food inflation
Indiabanned exports of broken rice and imposed a 20 per centduty on exports of various grades of rice on Thursday as the world's biggest exporter of the grain tries to augment supplies and calm local prices after below-average monsoon rainfall curtailed planting.(Reuters)
Queen Elizabeth II passes away at 96; tributes pour in
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history and an icon instantly recognisable to billions of people around the world, died on Thursday. She was 96. Buckingham Palace announced her death in a short statement, triggering 10 days of national mourning and an outpouring of tributes to her long life and record-breaking reign.
Read more