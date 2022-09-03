News Live: 4.4 magnitude quake strikes off coast of Andaman and Nicobar islands

4.4 magnitude quake strikes off coast of Andaman and Nicobar islands
An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 occurred 106km east-northeast of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island, at around 6.59 am today. The depth of the earthquake was 70 km below the ground: National Center for Seismology
NIA conducts multiple searches in ULFA recruitment case in Assam
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted searches at 16 locations in seven districts of Assam, including Kamrup, Nalbari, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Sadiya, Charaideo and Sivasagar, in connection with the ULFA recruitment case, said an NIA official
The case pertains to the activities of ULFA, (a proscribed terrorist organisation) including recruitment of youth in ULFA, extortion of money for strengthening ULFA and radicalization of youth for unlawful activities.
Kerala governor accepts resignation of minister M V Govindan
