News Live: 4.4 magnitude quake strikes off coast of Andaman and Nicobar islands

  • updated: Sep 03 2022, 08:07 ist
  • 08:06

    Kerala governor accepts resignation of minister M V Govindan

  • 07:45

    4.4 magnitude quake strikes off coast of Andaman and Nicobar islands

  • 06:59
  • 06:57

    NIA conducts multiple searches in ULFA recruitment case in Assam

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted searches at 16 locations in seven districts of Assam, including Kamrup, Nalbari, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Sadiya, Charaideo and Sivasagar, in connection with the ULFA recruitment case, said an NIA official

    The case pertains to the activities of ULFA, (a proscribed terrorist organisation) including recruitment of youth in ULFA, extortion of money for strengthening ULFA and radicalization of youth for unlawful activities.