News Live: Several people shot in Washington DC, say police

Delhi on Monday reported decline in fresh Covid cases in last 24 hours, at 822 against 1,263 reported on previous day, while there were two new deaths as per the health bulletin.\r\n\r\nMeanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has risen to 11.41 per cent, and the number of active cases stands at 4,274, out of which 3,161 patients are being treated in home isolation.
Preliminary reports of multiple victims after an incident of shooting took place in Washington DC, say police.
Delhi's Covid tally falls below four digits, positivity rate crosses 10%
Delhi on Monday reported decline in fresh Covid cases in last 24 hours, at 822 against 1,263 reported on previous day, while there were two new deaths as per the health bulletin.
Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has risen to 11.41 per cent, and the number of active cases stands at 4,274, out of which 3,161 patients are being treated in home isolation.
Raut's arrest a 'political conspiracy', attempt to silence opponents: Priyanka Chaturvedi
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has condemned party leader Sanjay Raut's arrest, terming it a "political conspiracy" and an attempt by the government to silence big leaders.
Shiv Sena MP Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam and has been sent to a four-day ED remand by a Special court in Mumbai on Monday.
Apart from Shiv Sena, other opposition parties also slammed the Centre over Raut's arrest.