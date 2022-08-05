News Live: Rahul Gandhi to address press conference as Cong announces protest against price rise
updated: Aug 05 2022, 08:57 ist
08:56
Rahul Gandhi to address press conference as Cong announces protest against price rise
Rahul Gandhi to address a press conference on Friday at 9.30 am at Congressheadquarters. Congress has announced a nationwide protest against the price rise on Friday, which includes the Rashtrapati Bhavan march and PM House gherao.
07:46
Five died, three injured in road accident in Karnataka's Yadgir dist
07:42
13 killed as fire tears through Thai nightclub: rescue services
07:40
India's Sudhir wins gold in para powerlifting men's heavyweight event in Commonwealth Games
