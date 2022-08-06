News Live: Dhankhar eyes win as numbers stack up in his favour in today's Vice Presidential polls
News Live: Dhankhar eyes win as numbers stack up in his favour in today's Vice Presidential polls
updated: Aug 06 2022, 09:31 ist
09:23
Even before the first vote is cast on August 6, the winner of the Vice Presidential election is clear, if MPs vote as per their party affiliations
Even before the first vote is cast on August 6, the winner of the Vice Presidential election is clear, if MPs vote as per their party affiliations – the Opposition candidate will not poll even half of what the ruling NDA’s nominee Jagdeep Dhankar will get.
The BJP-led NDA’s candidate could get a minimum of 455, – 359 in Lok Sabha and 116 in Rajya Sabha, and it could shoot to 522 in the Vice Presidential elections if parties like YSR Congress, BJD, BSP, JD(S) and Akali Dal, which pledged support for its Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu do so in the August 6 polls too.
At the same time, the Opposition can get only 256 votes – 154 from Lok Sabha and 102 from Rajya Sabha. Shiv Sena, which has 22 MPs, attended the Opposition meet that chose Alva as their candidate.
The Vice President is elected by an electoral college consisting of members of both Houses of Parliament, in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote and voting in such election is by secret ballot
The Electoral College to elect a person to the office of the Vice President consists of all members of both Houses of Parliament.
The Vice President is not a member of either House of Parliament or of a House of a Legislature of any state.
If a member of either House of Parliament or of a House of a Legislature of any state is elected as Vice President, he is deemed to have vacated his seat in that House on the date he/she enters his office as Vice-President.
08:29
VP Polls: The voting will begin in Parliament House complex and MPs will cast their ballots.
Election for the Vice President scheduled to take place on Saturday will witness a fight between NDA nominee Jagdeep Dhankar and Opposition candidate Margaret Alva.
While the number jacks up in favour of the NDA candidate, Alva, a senior politician, has pitched for a conscious vote.
08:21
At least eight people were killed and 18 injured in a blast in Afghanistan's Kabul. Islamic State (IS) militant group claimed responsibility for the blast
08:20
Nepal | An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 occurred around belkotgadi of Nuwakot District at 5:26: National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Center
08:20
Fire breaks out at Wadia hospital in central Mumbai: civic officials
08:13
VP Polls: Jagdeep Dhankhar is the vice-presidential candidate of the ruling NDA, while the opposition, led by the Congress has chosen Margaret Alva as its candidate for the post
07:37
Israel strikes kill top Gaza militant, triggering rocket barrage
Israel pounded Gaza with air strikes on Saturday and a Palestinian militant group retaliated with a barrage of rocket fire, in the territory's worst escalation of violence since a war last year.
Health authorities in the enclave controlled by Hamas Islamists said 10 people have been killed by Israel's bombardment, including a five-year-old girl, with 79 others injured. Israel's army estimated that its operation has killed 15 militants.
07:36
The scale of China's military and political response to a visit to Taiwan by the top US lawmaker suggests the latest downturn in relations between the two superpowers could be deep and long-lasting, analysts say
