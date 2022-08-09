News Live: Flurry of activity in Patna as RJD, JD(U) leaders arrive for meetings

Assam Rifles JCO injured in militant attacks near Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh
One JCO of Assam Rifles was injured after suspected militants fired at an Assam Rilfes team in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district on Tuesday morning. Defence Spokesperson based in Guwahati, Lt. Col. Mahender Rawat told DH that the militants fired from across Myanmar border when the Assam Rifles team was carrying out patrolling near the border in view of Independence Day celebrations.
Single day rise of 12,751 new coronavirus infections push India's COVID-19 tally to 4,41,74,650, death toll climbs to 5,26,772
Singer Olivia Newton-John, who gained worldwide fame as high school sweetheart Sandy in the hit musical movie "Grease," died on Monday after a 30-year battle with cancer. She was 73.
Newton-John "passed away peacefully at her ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends," said a statement from her husband John Easterling posted on her official social media accounts.
PM to dedicate ethanol plant to nation in Panipat on Aug 10
On the occasion of 'World Biofuel Day', Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually dedicate the second generation (2G) ethanol plant at Panipat in Haryana to the nation on August 10, officials said on Monday.
In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said that the dedication of the plant is part of a long series of steps taken by the government over the years to boost the production and usage of biofuels in the country.
Shiv Sena rebels who had resigned as ministers likely to be part of Eknath Shinde-led cabinet
The rebel MLAs of Shiv Sena who had served as ministers in the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray-led government are likely to be inducted into the Eknath Shinde-led cabinet on Tuesday.
Names of former ministers Uday Samant, Sandipan Bhumre, Dada Bhuse, Gulabrao Patil, and Shambhuraj Desai are doing the rounds as the probables from the rebel camp as the much-awaited expansion of the cabinet is finally happening on Tuesday
JD(U) to hold a meeting today at 11 am, amid reports of the party's rift with ally BJP in the state.
JD(U) MLC Kumud Verma and party MP Sunil Kumar arrive at the residence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna; other leaders of the party are also arriving here.
Vehicular movement gets disrupted in the Andheri subway amid waterlogging; Bhiwandi inundated
Single day rise of 12,751 new coronavirus infections push India's COVID-19 tally to 4,41,74,650, death toll climbs to 5,26,772
RJD MLAs & leaders arrive at the residence of party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, in Patna. The party will hold a meeting at 11 am today amid reports of rifts b/w JD(U) & BJP in the state.
Mobile phones of all MLAs are being kept outside the meeting room.
