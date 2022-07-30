News Live: Mortal remains of Flight Lt Advitiya Bal who died in a MiG-21 crash in Barmer reach his native Jammu
News Live: Mortal remains of Flight Lt Advitiya Bal who died in a MiG-21 crash in Barmer reach his native Jammu
updated: Jul 30 2022, 12:19 ist
Mortal remains of Flight Lieutenant Advitiya Bal who lost his life in a MiG-21 fighter aircraft crash in Barmer, Rajasthan on 28th July., reaches his native place in Jammu
J&K | Mortal remains of Flight Lieutenant Advitiya Bal who lost his life in a MiG-21 fighter aircraft crash in Barmer, Rajasthan on 28th July., reaches his native place in Jammu pic.twitter.com/NbX2y3gM1z
Our true strength lies in the youth. 1/5th of world's youth lives in India. Skilled workers are only 3% of our workforce we need to harness the skill force of our country & India is now filling the global gap: CJI NV Ramana
District judicial officers are the first point of contact for the majority of the population. Public opinion of the judiciary is based on experience with the district judiciary. Strengthening district judiciary is the need of the hour: CJI NV Ramana pic.twitter.com/O2qE0wpfJb
If Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Maharashtra, especially Mumbai and Thane, no money would be left here. Mumbai would not be able to remain the financial capital of the country: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari
#WATCH | If Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Maharashtra, especially Mumbai and Thane, no money would be left here. Mumbai would not be able to remain the financial capital of the country: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari pic.twitter.com/l3SlOFMc0v
3 held for supporting Maoists in Maharashra's Gadchiroli
The Maharashtra Police have arrested three persons, including one medical practitioner Pawan Uike, an MBBS doctor, who works at the Kamalapur Primary Health Centre in south Gadchiroli, for putting up banners of the banned CPI (Maoist).
Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police (SP), Ankit Goel said that the suspected Maoists were arrested when a police team patrolling in the area saw them putting up pro-Maoist banners at Kamalapur, provoking the tribal population to protest against the state government and the police for - what they claimed to be - "anti-people" policies.
07:04
India's youngest athlete at CWG, Anahat Singh, makes winning start
India's youngest athlete at the Commonwealth Games, 14-year-old squash player Anahat Singh, made a winning start in the women's singles competition here on Friday.
Anahat was too good for Jada Ross of St Vincent and the Grenadines, completing an 11-5 11-2 11-0 win in the round of 64.
"It's really exciting and so much fun," Anahat said after her winning start.
"It's my first senior tournament, so I didn't really know what to expect, but I got more confident as the match went on. I had nothing to lose.
"A lot of my family are here and they were all cheering really loudly," she added.
