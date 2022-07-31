News Live: Shiv Sena workers gather outside Raut's house as ED conducts search

  • updated: Jul 31 2022, 09:05 ist
  • 09:03

    Shiv Sena workers gather outside Raut's house as ED conducts search

  • 06:54

    Medal rush continues as Bindyarani Devi clinches silver

    India's Bindyarani Devi raised her game to secure a silver in the women's 55kg category, providing the country's fourth weightlifting medal in as many categories at the Commonwealth Games.

  • 06:53

    ED attaches assets worth Rs 3.92 cr of ex-Odisha MLA, media firm

    The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 3.92 crore of former Odisha MLA Pravat Ranjan Biswal and a media company under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in a ponzi scam case, officials said on Saturday.

    The ED has provisionally attached movable as well as immovable assets worth Rs 3,92,20,000 belonging to Pravat Ranjan Biswal, erstwhile MLA, Cuttack and Media Guru Consultants Pvt Ltd under PMLA, 2002 in a ponzi scam case. The total attachment in the case is now Rs 261.92 crore, the agency said in a tweet.

  • 06:52

    Terrorist killed in encounter at J&K's Baramulla