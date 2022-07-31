News Live: Shiv Sena workers gather outside Raut's house as ED conducts search
News Live: Shiv Sena workers gather outside Raut's house as ED conducts search
updated: Jul 31 2022, 09:05 ist
09:03
Shiv Sena workers gather outside Raut's house as ED conducts search
Mumbai | Shiv Sena workers gathered outside the residence of party leader Sanjay Raut as Enforcement Directorate conducts a search, in connection with Patra Chawl land scam case pic.twitter.com/kEVM3rm8bW
ED attaches assets worth Rs 3.92 cr of ex-Odisha MLA, media firm
The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 3.92 crore of former Odisha MLA Pravat Ranjan Biswal and a media company under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in a ponzi scam case, officials said on Saturday.
The ED has provisionally attached movable as well as immovable assets worth Rs 3,92,20,000 belonging to Pravat Ranjan Biswal, erstwhile MLA, Cuttack and Media Guru Consultants Pvt Ltd under PMLA, 2002 in a ponzi scam case. The total attachment in the case is now Rs 261.92 crore, the agency said in a tweet.
06:52
Terrorist killed in encounter at J&K's Baramulla
J&K | One terrorist, identified as Irshad Ahmed Bhat of Pattan, Baramulla, was killed in an encounter that started in the Binner area of Baramulla last night. One AK rifle, 2 magazines & 30 rounds recovered: Police
Medal rush continues as Bindyarani Devi clinches silver
India's Bindyarani Devi raised her game to secure a silver in the women's 55kg category, providing the country's fourth weightlifting medal in as many categories at the Commonwealth Games.
Terrorist killed in encounter at J&K's Baramulla