UP Violence Live: Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi to visit Lakhimpur Kheri today

A 5-member Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi will visit Lakhimpur Kheri today. Meanwhile, a UP Police FIR noted that Ashish Mishra mowed down farmers and opened fire at them. Eight individuals including four farmers lost their lives in the incident that occurred on Sunday. BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait has given the UP government a week's ultimatum to arrest Mishra's son, who was allegedly behind the wheel of the car that mowed down the protesters. Stay tuned to DH for more updates...