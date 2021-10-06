UP Violence Live: Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi to visit Lakhimpur Kheri today

A 5-member Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi will visit Lakhimpur Kheri today. Meanwhile, a UP Police FIR noted that Ashish Mishra mowed down farmers and opened fire at them. Eight individuals including four farmers lost their lives in the incident that occurred on Sunday. BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait has given the UP government a week's ultimatum to arrest Mishra's son, who was allegedly behind the wheel of the car that mowed down the protesters. Stay tuned to DH for more updates...
Party high command hasn't summoned me: Ajay Teni on Lakhimpur incident
"My son wasn't there in the car. After the car was attacked, the driver was injured, the car lost its balance andran over a few people present there. I've expressed sympathies towards those who have lost their lives. There should be an unbiased probe,"MoS Ajay Teni said on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.
"The party high command has not summoned me. I will be reaching Delhi by tonight or tomorrow as I have few works lined up,"he added. (ANI)
Tikait gives UP govt week’s ultimatum to arrest Union minister’s son
Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday gave a week’s ultimatum to the Uttar Pradesh government for arresting Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra's son, accused in an FIR of being behind farmers’ death inLakhimpurKheri.
“We have given a week to the government to arrest the son of the Union MoS (Home). We all will gather here again on the day of ‘bhog’ (a ritual during the 13-day post-death mourning period) and then will discuss and decide the future strategy,” Tikait told newspersons here. (PTI)
MP Sanjay Singh, other leaders arrested in UP: AAP
The Aam Aadmi Party claimed that its MP Sanjay Singh and some other party leaders were arrested while trying to go toLakhimpurKheri on Tuesday to meet the families of the victims killed during a farmers' protest recently.
However, there was no statement on the issue by the authorities.
The AAP in a tweet claimed that Singh was arrested along with other leaders. (PTI)
Ashish Mishra mowed down farmers, opened fire at them, says FIR
Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra alias Monu was sitting in the car that mowed down protesting farmers and he also opened fire at them, according to an FIR lodged by the Uttar Pradesh Police.
Sachin Pilot demands probe by SC judge in Lakhimpur Kheri violence
Rajasthan’s former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Tuesday demanded a probe into violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri by a sitting judge of the Supreme court.
