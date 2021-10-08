UP Violence Live: Akhilesh meets kin of victims; SKM to decide next course of action today

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav met the families of Lakhimpur Kheri violence victims on Thursday, a day after Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. Meanwhile, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha will take a call today on the future course of action with regards to protesting the farm laws and the unrest caused by the events that took place on Sunday. Stay tuned to DH for more updates...