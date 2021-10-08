UP Violence Live: Akhilesh meets kin of victims; SKM to decide next course of action today

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav met the families of Lakhimpur Kheri violence victims on Thursday, a day after Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. Meanwhile, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha will take a call today on the future course of action with regards to protesting the farm laws and the unrest caused by the events that took place on Sunday. Stay tuned to DH for more updates...
PM needs to think what kind of message he is giving to nation: Priyanka on MoS Ajay Mishra still being in the UP government
We demand Rs 2 crore financial aid and govt jobs for the families: Akhilesh Yadav
DH Toon | Lakhimpur Kheri violence – 'This too shall pass'
Lakhimpur violence: SKM to hold meeting today to decide future course of action
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Thursday said that it will hold a meeting on October 8 to discuss the next course of action on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that left four farmers dead.
The SKM, which is spearheading the farmers' agitation against the Centre's farm laws, also said that it is waiting for the arrest of Ashish Mehra, the son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra. (PTI)
Battleground Lakhimpur: After Rahul-Priyanka, Akhilesh, BSP leader visit UP violence victims' kin
A day after Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh to meet the families of the victims killed in violence during a farmers' protest on Sunday, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP's SC Mishratravelled to their homes on Thursday.
