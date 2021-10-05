UP Violence Live: Congress supporters protest in Sitapur, demand release of Priyanka Gandhi

Opposition parties TMC dubbed the Yogi Adityanath government in UP a 'killer Rajya' while the Congress in Karnataka termed the State 'Ravana Rajya' over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which eight people lost their lives. The UP Police has also detained Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. Stay tuned to DH for more updates...
Congress supporters continue to protest outside PAC guest house
Rashtriya Lok Dal chief demands PM Modi to sack Ajay Mishra
PM Narendra Modi must sack Union Minister Ajay Mishra over violence in Lakhimpur Kheri which left 8 people dead, Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary demands after meeting families of victims
Protesters blocked Shambhu Toll Plaza post arrest of Haryana BKU chief
Protesters blocked Shambhu Toll Plaza following the arrest of Haryana BKU chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni, late last night. Chaduni, who was detained on way to Lakhimpur Kheri, was later released.
Congress demand release of Priyanka Gandhi, protest outside PAC guest house
18 people arrested in for clash with cops in Meerut
About 18 people were arrested after police personnel sustained burn injuries in the wake of the protest (over Lakhimpur row). More or less, the protest was peaceful but some organisations took law in their hands, didn't bother about others' lives: Vineet Bhatnagar, SP City, Meerut
Lakhimpur Kheri violence: It’s not ‘Ram rajya’ but ‘killing rajya’, says Mamata Banerjee
OPINON | Lakhimpur violence: echoes of Mandsaur June 2017
On June 6, 2017, police opened fire on protesting farmers in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, killing six farmers. The incident triggered nationwide protests lasting over a year and a half. Farm distress - issues of negligible increase in minimum support price, collapsing farm prices and poor procurement - found articulation in the protests.
BJP promised ‘Rama Rajya’, gave ‘Ravana Rajya’: DK Shivakumar on Lakhimpur Kheri violence
Demanding the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Misra and UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya over Lakhimpur violence, KPCC president D K Shivakumar lashed out at the BJP over the incident, here onMonday.
Nitish seeks appropriate action by Yogi government in Lakhimpur Kheri violence
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said he looked forward to “appropriate action” by the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh in connection with the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri district.
