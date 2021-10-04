UP Violence Live: Priyanka Gandhi protests in custody; SKM asks Prez to sack MoS Home Ajay Mishra

The violence that erupted between the farmers and BJP workers in Uttar Pradesh has sparked massive outrage among several political leaders including Priyanka Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav. Earlier today, Gandhi and Yadav were detained for trying to enter the Lakhimpur violence area. Eight people were killed on Sunday as violence erupted during a farmers' protest, claiming the lives of both farmers and BJP workers ahead of a visit to Lakhimpur by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. Stay tuned for more updates.
Sitaram Yechury condemns detention of political leaders, says Centre 'throttling' democracy
"The BJP and Modi governments have no business to not allow political parties to reach victims of the barbarism inflicted on farmers yesterday. Strongly condemn this draconian throttling of democracy", says Sitaram Yechury.
It has come to the fore that a person who died yesterday was from Nanpara, Bahraich; a protester is district chief of Rudrapur unit of Samajwadi Party. Many such people were involved. FIR should be registered & a probe should be conducted: MoS Home Ajay Mishra in Lakhimpur Kheri
Priyanka Gandhi starts to protesting in custody
Congress says Priyanka Gandhi was detained by UP police while on way to meet farmers. She starts a protest in custody. Congress claims she was not given legal aid.
AAP delegation leaves for Lakhimpur Kheri
Aam Aadmi Party delegation led by Punjab Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema along with Raghav Chadha, Kultar Sandhwa & Baljinder Kaur to leave for Lakhimpur Kheri today, says the party.
Samyukta Kisan Morcha asks Prez Kovind to remove Haryana CM M L Khattar for his alleged remarks against farmers
Central govt doesn't understand emotions of farmers, says SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal
I strongly condemn the incident. Those responsible should be arrested & an inquiry should be initiated. We're sending a delegation (to Lakhimpur Kheri). The situation is getting worse but the Central govt doesn't understand the emotions of farmers: SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal
'Unlawful detention of oppn leaders against democratic values: Ashok Gehlot
Stating that the unlawful detention of opposition leaders is against democratic values, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday condemned the move to stop Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and others from going to meet the families of farmers killed inLakhimpurKheri, Uttar Pradesh.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Punjab Deputy Chief Minister S S Randhawa were among those prevented from going to the state by the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government, Gehlot said, a day after violence during a farmers'' protest inLakhimpurKheri claimed eight lives, including four farmers.
Shivpal Singh Yadav detained by Lucknow Police
Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) leader Shivpal Singh Yadav, who was on his way to Lakhimpur Kheri, detained by Lucknow Police at Engineering College Chauraha
UP has established 'goonda raj', Tejashwi Yadav slams Yogi govt
People want justice to be done to the victims but no action is being taken as they are the son of a BJP minister. Uttar Pradesh has completely established 'goonda raj': Tejashwi Yadav, RJD on Lakhimpur Kheri incident
Farmers protest in Ambala over violence in Lakhimpur
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi seeks permission to visit Lakhimpur Kheri;
Punjab CM expresses solidarity with families of farmers who died in the violence
Expressing solidarity with bereaved families of farmers, I'm leaving for Lakhimpur Kheri to be with my brothers & sisters in this hour of grief. I've also sought permission from UP Govt to allow landing/taking off of chopper at the site: Punjab CM Charanjit S Channi
UP police pushed us around: Deepender Singh Hooda
UP government 'dictatorial', denying me entry: Bhupesh Baghel
Farmers will win fight for justice: Rahul Gandhi on Lakhimpur violence
"Section 144 is imposed in Lakhimpur, then why is it being used to stop those coming to Lucknow?", Baghel asks
FIR lodged in Lakhimpur violence case against Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son, some others
Akhilesh Yadav detained in UP while protesting against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence (ANI)
UP urges Punjab to not to let anyone from state go to Lakhimpur Kheri
The Uttar Pradesh governmenthas writtento Punjab Chief Secretaryurging not to let anyone from the state go to Lakhimpur Kheri where Section 144 of CrPC has beenimposed following death of eightpeople in violence on Sunday, according to ANI.
Even Britishers would not have committed the kind of atrocities this govt is committing against farmers: Akhilesh Yadav
UP govt asks Lucknow airport not to allow arrival of Chhattisgarh CM, Punjab dy CM (PTI)
Lakhimpur violence: Priyanka detained, case filed against minister's son, 14 others
The Uttar PradeshPolice have filed acase against a Union Minister's son, 14 others over the death ofeight, including fourfarmers, during violence at Lakhimpur on Sunday, according to multiple media reports.
Farmers lodge complaint against Union Minister of State for Home, Ajay Mishra Teni and his son Ashish Mishra Teni in Tikunia, Lakhimpur Kheri
Those protesting in guise of farmers won't be allowed to succeed: Sharma
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Sunday said those protesting in the guise of farmers against the Centre’s farm laws won't be allowed to succeed.
Addressing a Kisan Panchayat at Tundla, which was organised by the Bhanu faction of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, Sharma said, "The real farmer is a citizen of the country and is ready to sacrifice his life for the country." (PTI)
Law & order improved after BJP came to power in UP: Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday claimed that law and order has improved in the state after the formation of the BJP government.
"On the land on which land mafia used to build their castles after snatching it from a poor person in an unethical manner, the government will not hesitate to run bulldozers over it," Adityanath said inaugurating and laying stones of 300 projects worth Rs 524.07 crore. (PTI)