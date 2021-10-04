UP Violence Live: Priyanka Gandhi protests in custody; SKM asks Prez to sack MoS Home Ajay Mishra

The violence that erupted between the farmers and BJP workers in Uttar Pradesh has sparked massive outrage among several political leaders including Priyanka Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav. Earlier today, Gandhi and Yadav were detained for trying to enter the Lakhimpur violence area. Eight people were killed on Sunday as violence erupted during a farmers' protest, claiming the lives of both farmers and BJP workers ahead of a visit to Lakhimpur by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. Stay tuned for more updates.