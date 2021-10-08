UP Violence Live: Ashish Mishra asked to appear on October 9 at 11 am in new notice by police

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav met the families of Lakhimpur Kheri violence victims on Thursday, a day after Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. Meanwhile, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha will take a call today on the future course of action with regards to protesting the farm laws and the unrest caused by the events that took place on Sunday. Stay tuned to DH for more updates...
Supreme Court 'not satisfied' with steps taken by Yogi Adityanath government in Lakhimpur violence case
The Supreme Court on Friday pulled up the Uttar Pradesh government, saying it is "not satisfied" with the steps taken by the state in the case of Lakhimpur Kheri violence, in which eight people were killed, including four farmers.
Ashish Mishra asked to appear on October 9 at 11 am in new notice by police (ANI)
Ashish Mishra skips summons
A fresh notice has been pasted outside MoS Ajay Mishra's home.
SC asks UP govt what message it is sending over non-arrest of Lakhimpur accused
The highest police officer in UP will be informed to preserve the evidence in Lakhimpur case: Salve, appearing for UP govt
2 cartridges found, but no gun shot injury says UP govt representative; CJI asks if the latter is a ground for not taking custody of Lakhimpur accused
Harish Salve, appearing for the UP government said thatthe post mortem report did not show gun shot injury. However, they found 2 cartridges, he revealed.
"Is this a ground for not taking custody of the accused?", asked the CJI.
SC ends hearing of Lakhimpur case for the day
Law must take its course against all accused in brutal murder of 8 persons: SC on Lakhimpur case
'Photo-op politics': Yogi Adityanath slams Opposition over Lakhimpur visit
Claimingthat the Opposition have 'vested interests', Yogi said, "The UP government isnot hiding anything."
Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Minister's son yet to appear before police
Navjot Singh Sidhu, Congress workers detained at Haryana-UP border
PM needs to think what kind of message he is giving to nation: Priyanka on MoS Ajay Mishra still being in the UP government
We demand Rs 2 crore financial aid and govt jobs for the families: Akhilesh Yadav
DH Toon | Lakhimpur Kheri violence – 'This too shall pass'
Lakhimpur violence: SKM to hold meeting today to decide future course of action
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Thursday said that it will hold a meeting on October 8 to discuss the next course of action on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that left four farmers dead.
The SKM, which is spearheading the farmers' agitation against the Centre's farm laws, also said that it is waiting for the arrest of Ashish Mehra, the son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra. (PTI)
Battleground Lakhimpur: After Rahul-Priyanka, Akhilesh, BSP leader visit UP violence victims' kin
A day after Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh to meet the families of the victims killed in violence during a farmers' protest on Sunday, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP's SC Mishratravelled to their homes on Thursday.
