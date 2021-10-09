UP Violence Live: No one above the law, BJP chief Nadda says over Lakhimpur incident

BJP chief J P Nadda on Friday reiterated that no one was above the law when asked to comment on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. Meanwhile Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish has been asked to appear before the police by 9 am today in a new notice. Stay tuned to DH for more updates...
Congress to hold 'Kisan Nyay' rally in Varanasi tomorrow
With the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that left eight people including four farmers dead becoming the focal point in the politics of poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, the Congress on Friday said it will take out a "Kisan Nyay" rally in Varanasi on Sunday.
According to the poster of the rally to be addressed by Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party has given the slogan of "chalo Banaras".
The poster also mentions the demands of the party, including the dismissal of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra, the arrest of the perpetrators behind the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that erupted during a farmers' protest and also a repeal of three contentious agriculture laws of the Centre.
(PTI)
DH Toon | Distract people with new bad news everyday – that's our policy!
Rahul Gandhi demands justice for Lakhimpur violence victims, shares video of UP visit on Twitter
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday demanded justice for the Lakhimpur Kheri violence victims as he shared on Twitter a YouTube video showing his and other party leaders' visit to Uttar Pradesh to meet the families of the farmers killed in the incident.
Nobody above law: Nadda on Lakhimpur Kheri violence case
BJP president J P Nadda on Friday asserted that a "professional and scientific" investigation will be conducted into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh and those involved in the incident will be brought to book as "nobody is above law".
