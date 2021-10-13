UP Violence Live: Farmers pay homage to protesters killed in Lakhimpur

The "political ardas" organised by the opposition parties in Lakhimpur Kheri in the name of paying tributes to the farmers who died in violence there was a "flop show", a UP government spokesperson said on Tuesday. Farmers from Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring states on Tuesday offered “antim ardas” – the final prayers in the Sikh tradition – for the protesters killed in the recent violence, with their leaders vowing to intensify the agitation against the Centre’s new agri laws. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.
Samyukt Kisan Morcha members and various social activists take out a candle march to observe 'Shaheed Kisan Diwas' in memory of the farmers died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, in Gurugram, Tuesday, October 12, 2021.
Farmers pay homage to protesters killed in Lakhimpur
Ashish Mishra's friend Ankit Das files surrender application in court
Three days after the arrest of union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish — who was accused of running over four farmers — his friend Ankit Das, who was also allegedly present in the vehicle that sped through a crowd of protesting farmers at Tikonia in Lakhimpur Kheri district — and had been absconding — filed a surrender application in a district court on Tuesday.
Priyanka Gandhi attends final prayers of slain farmers
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday attended the 'antim ardas' (final prayers) of the farmers who were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence a few days back even as the farmer leaders continued to press for the dismissal of union minister Ajay Mishra, whose son Ashish Mishra was accused of running over four farmers at Tikonia in the district on October 3.
Ashish Mishra taken to Crime Branch office for interrogation
The Uttar Pradesh Police took MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish to the Crime Branch office on Tuesday for interrogation in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, a day after a court sent him to three-day police custody, an official said.
Congress delegation to meet President Kovind on Wednesday, demand strict action
A Congress delegation led by former party chief Rahul Gandhi will meet Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday to demand stringent action in Lakhimpur Kheri case and press for the sacking of Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra.
