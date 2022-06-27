Lives under threat, can’t pursue cases in Mumbai: Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs to SC

The rebel Shiv Sena MLAs on Monday told the Supreme Court their lives are under threat and atmosphere is not conducive for them to pursue legal remedies in Mumbai.

Hearing a plea by Eknath Shinde and 15 other MLAs against disqualification proceedings, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala asked senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, representing the dissident legislators why they did not move the Bombay High Court.

Kaul referred to threats to the lives of the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs and their families, which makes the atmosphere non-conducive to pursue cases in Mumbai.

Kaul said a minority of the legislative party is subverting the state machinery and their houses are being attacked.

He further alleged they said “bodies will arrive and we will be slaughtered like bulls".

The bench, however, said it has no means to verify the alleged threats to life.

However, the top court recorded a statement from Maharashtra government counsel that adequate steps have already been taken and the state government would further ensure that no harm would be caused to lives, liberties and properties of 39 MLAs and their families.