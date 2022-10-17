LJP (Ram Vilas) to contest Gujarat, HP polls: Paswan

LJP (Ram Vilas) to contest Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls: Chirag Paswan

The party is yet to take a decision on the number of seats it will contest in the two poll-bound states, Paswan said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 17 2022, 15:32 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2022, 15:32 ist
Chirag Paswan. Credit: PTI Photo

The LJP (Ram Vilas) will contest the upcoming Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, party president Chirag Paswan announced on Monday.

The party is, however, yet to take a decision on the number of seats it will contest in the two poll-bound states, Paswan said.

The decision to join the poll fray in the two BJP-ruled states was taken at a national executive meeting of the party after a resolution was unanimously passed in this regard, he added.

"The party has decided to contest the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls. We will soon take a decision on the number of seats that the party will contest in Gujarat and on the list of candidates," Paswan said at a press conference here.

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will appoint its Himachal Pradesh in-charge later in the day and subsequently, take a decision on the list of candidates, he said.

Polling for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly will be held in a single phase on November 12 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8. The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates for the Gujarat polls.

