LJP seeks govt measures to ensure quota benefits continue as usual

BJP ally Lok Janshakti Party asked the Union government on Sunday to take immediate measures to ensure that the reservation benefits for the scheduled castes and tribes besides the backward classes continue in the same manner as they have been for decades.

LJP president Chirag Paswan tweeted to express his party's disagreement with a Supreme Court decision that states are not bound to give quota to these communities in government jobs or promotion.

"The LJP does not agree with this decision of the Supreme Court... The party demands that the Union government take immediate measures to ensure that the reservation provision continues in jobs and promotion im the same they have been so far," he said.

LJP founder and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan may raise the issue in a meeting with scheduled castes and tribes MPs on Monday.

"I have invited the SC/ST members of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha for a get together at my residence 10th February," he said.

It is a regular meeting which Paswan holds with the parliamentarians of these communities in which they discuss the issues related to their welfare.