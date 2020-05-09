Locals protest with dead bodies accusing LG Polymers of negligence

Hundreds of locals of RR Venkatapuram and other villages protested at the LG Polymers plant with three victim dead bodies, demanding justice and shifting of the hazardous unit away from their habitations.

The deadly Styrene vapour leakage from the Polystyrene unit of the South Korean MNC on Thursday’s wee hours has killed 12 people and hospitalized about 500.

On Saturday morning, locals brought the dead bodies returned from the hospital after postmortem including that of a girl child who died inhaling the toxic vapour, to the company gates. Villagers tried to block Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang who came to inspect the plant. Police controlled those who tried to enter inside the factory.

“The mishap cause is under investigation,” Sawang said. “Experts had sought 48 hours, as per the protocol, to bring everything to normalcy which should be by tomorrow.”

While announcing a high-level committee to probe the incident, Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy announced Rs one crore compensation for each of the families which suffered the loss of life. Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia is for those treated with ventilator support, while Rs one lakh would be given for those who are hospitalized for two or more days.

Primary treatment receivers will get Rs 25,000 while Rs 10,000 would be given for each person in the affected five villages. Livestock loss will also be compensated.

A job to one family member will also be looked into, the CM said, while indicating that the LG unit might have to shift away from the large human habitation area, based on the committee's findings. Thousands of people were sheltered in function halls etc. with food arrangements.

While all this is from the government side, agitated locals accused LG of doing nothing to their rescue – including not warning with an alarm – or rehabilitation since the mishap occurred.

Following public anger, LG Polymers issued a statement assuring all possible support to the locals and safety security settings to prevent such event recurrence.

“We would like to assure everyone that the company is committed to work closely with the concerned authorities in India to investigate the cause of this incident, prevent recurrence in the future, and secure the foundation for care and treatment,” LG said, while offering “sincere condolences and apologies to all the affected.”

Company officials stated their teams as working day and night with the government to assess the impact of the damage caused and “create concrete measures to deliver an effective care package that can be implemented immediately.”

“A Special task force has been set up to help victims and families to resolve any issues and provide every assistance to the bereaved families. All families will be contacted shortly. This team has the responsibility to provide every support for the deceased, medical supplies and household goods, and emotional management for psychological stability to all injured and victims. We will also actively develop and promote mid-to-long term support programs that can contribute to the local communities,” LG Polymers release further said.