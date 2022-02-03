'Locations found for saffron cultivation in Arunachal'

Locations identified for saffron cultivation in Arunachal, Meghalaya: Centre

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 03 2022, 10:28 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2022, 10:28 ist

The North East Centre For Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) under the 'Saffron Bowla' project has identified a few locations in Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya for saffron cultivation, the Lok Sabha was informed.

In Arunachal Pradesh, there is a good growth of organic saffron with flowers. In Meghalaya, sample plantations were grown at Cherrapunji, Mawsmai and Lalingtop sites.

The total cost of the whole project is Rs 17.68 lakh for Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya. Out of which, a tentative amount of Rs 6.00 lakh has been earmarked for Barapani (Meghalaya) site.

The following sites have been identified in Meghalaya under the Saffron Bowl project: Barapani, Cherrapunji, Mawsmai, Shillong, and Lalingtop.

This information was given by the Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr Jitendra Singh in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

NECTAR is an autonomous society, set up under the Department of Science &amp; Technology, Government of India, with its headquarters at Shillong, Meghalaya. With this, the government is looking at harnessing and leveraging niche frontier technologies available with central scientific departments and institutions.

The aim is to be the leading Centre to foster, nurture and ensure the delivery, sustenance, and use of technology applications for public and social good; and to reach and expand the benefits of technology among people, communities, institutions, and governments for the equitable and inclusive social and economic development of the Northeastern Region of the country.

saffron
Arunachal Pradesh
Mizoram
India News
Indian Politics

